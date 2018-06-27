Joao Cancelo: Juventus sign Valencia defender for £35.5m

From the section

Joao Cancelo spent last season on loan at Inter Milan

Juventus have signed Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo from Valencia for 40.4 million euros (£35.5m).

The full-back, 24, who can also play on the wing, has signed a five-year deal with the Italian champions.

Cancelo spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, scoring once in 26 Serie A games and was named in Portugal's preliminary World Cup squad.

He follows the signings of winger Douglas Costa, midfielder Emre Can and goalkeeper Mattia Perin.