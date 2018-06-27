Jason Oswell: Morecambe sign striker from non-league Stockport County

From the section

Jason Oswell played for welsh side Newton in the preliminary rounds of the Europa League in 2015

Morecambe have signed striker Jason Oswell from non-league Stockport County on a two-year deal.

County's player of the year scored 29 goals in 47 games in National League North last season.

The former Crewe youngster, 25, has also had spells at Inverness and Rhyl.

"He's proven to be a top goalscorer and now with full-time football we are confident he will do it at Football League level," manager Jim Bentley told the club website.

