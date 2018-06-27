Germany out of World Cup in group stage

Defending champions Germany are out of the World Cup after losing 2-0 to two injury-time South Korea goals in Kazan.

Kim Young-gwon's 92nd-minute goal, awarded after a video assistant referee decision, left four-time winners Germany on the brink of elimination.

Six minutes into stoppage time, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the opponents' half, Son Heung-min tapped into an empty net to score the second.

Joachim Low's side finish bottom of Group F.