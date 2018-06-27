Dujon Sterling: Coventry City sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan

Dujon Sterling's move to League One Coventry will be his first loan deal away from Chelsea

Coventry City have signed teenage Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling on a season-long loan deal.

The 18-year-old under-19 international helped England win the 2017 European Under-19 Championship and has won two FA Youth Cups with the Blues.

"Dujon is someone with great pedigree and a lot of potential, who will add another dimension to our play," manager Mark Robins told Coventry's website.

"Though primarily a defender, he can play anywhere down the right side."

