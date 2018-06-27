Tom King: Millwall goalkeeper joins AFC Wimbledon on loan

From the section

Tom King spent the second half of last season on loan at Stevenage

League One side AFC Wimbledon have signed Millwall goalkeeper Tom King on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the Lions in August 2016 and has made a total of 20 senior appearances for the Championship outfit.

King finished last season on loan at League Two club Stevenage, featuring 20 times for Boro.

He has previously had stints at non-league clubs Welling United and Braintree Town.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.