Ollie Palmer: Crawley Town pay nominal fee for Lincoln City striker

Palmer, who has had spells at Luton Town, Leyton Orient and Grimsby, won the Checkatrade Trophy with Lincoln last season and reached the League Two play-off semi-finals

Crawley Town have signed forward Ollie Palmer from Lincoln City.

Town have paid a nominal fee for the 26-year-old, who still had a year left on his contract at Sincil Bank.

He scored 11 goals in 57 games last season and has signed a two-year contract with the Sussex club.

"He had other options but has opted to join us and will hopefully contribute lots of goals during his time at Crawley," director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club website.

