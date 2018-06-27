Richard O'Donnell: Bradford sign goalkeeper from Northampton Town

From the section

Richard O'Donnell had two years remaining on his contract at Northampton Town

League One side Bradford City have signed goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell on a free transfer from Northampton Town.

The 29-year-old exercised a clause in his contract which allowed him to depart the Cobblers following their relegation from the third tier.

O'Donnell featured 19 times for Northampton last season after joining from Rotherham in January.

The former Walsall, Wigan, and Bristol City keeper has agreed a two-year deal with the Bantams.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.