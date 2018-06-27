Romelu Lukaku: Belgium striker set to miss England game

Romelu Lukaku scored twice against Panama and Tunisia

England v Belgium Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad Date: Thursday, 28 June at 19:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live, text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is set to miss Thursday's World Cup game against England, which will decide who wins Group G.

The 25-year-old Manchester United player suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's 5-2 win against Tunisia.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said Lukaku had a scan which "brought us good news" but added the England game is "one day too early for him".

"I don't think it is going to take any longer than that," said Martinez.

Lukaku has scored four goals so far in Russia, one behind England's Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

Both teams are already assured of their place in the last 16 and are expected to make a number of changes for their final group game.

With both sides already qualified, and level on points, goal difference and goals scored, their disciplinary records will decide who finishes top of the group if they draw in Kaliningrad.

Should they still be level on that factor, the rare sight of the drawing of lots will take place to determine who finishes top.