West Bromwich Albion: Ben Foster & Craig Dawson refuse to go on pre-season tour

Ben Foster (left) and Craig Dawson have both been linked with moves away from West Bromwich Albion following relegation last season

Goalkeeper Ben Foster and defender Craig Dawson are both expected to be fined after refusing to go on West Bromwich Albion's pre-season tour.

The Baggies went to Portugal on a six-day trip on Tuesday, but Foster and Dawson told club officials they did not wish to make the trip amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Burnley have had a £24m bid turned down for Dawson and striker Jay Rodriguez.

Albion have refused to comment on the matter.

It is bad news for new boss Darren Moore, who is hoping to guide the club back into the top flight at the first attempt after a disastrous 2017-18 season which saw two managers sacked and the Albion finish bottom of the Premier League.