Jonny Hayes: Celtic winger returns from broken leg in friendly win

Jonny Hayes made 20 appearances in his debut season at Celtic before getting injured

Jonny Hayes returned from injury in Celtic's opening pre-season friendly win against SK Vorwarts Steyr.

James Forrest scored the only goal for the Premiership champions in Austria.

Republic of Ireland winger Hayes, 30, played the second half, having not featured since breaking his leg in Celtic's December win away to Dundee.

Lewis Morgan, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mirren after joining Celtic from the Buddies in January, started for Celtic.

German defender Marvin Compper, who joined Celtic in January but last featured in early March, also played the first half, as did attacking midfielder Ryan Christie, who is back at Celtic after spells on loan at Aberdeen over the past two seasons.

Midfielder Scott Allan, who was loaned to Dundee and Hibernian last term, joined Hayes in the second-half line-up.

Brendan Rodgers' team face Armenian side Alashkert in the Champions League first qualifying round next month.