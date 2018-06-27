Swiss into last 16 with Costa Rica draw

Switzerland set up a World Cup last-16 tie with Sweden after a draw with Costa Rica that featured late penalty drama.

Blerim Dzemaili gave the Swiss a first-half lead, but Kendall Waston headed an equaliser 10 minutes after the break.

Substitute Josip Drmic looked to have won the game in the 88th minute.

But Costa Rica, already eliminated, equalised in injury time, as Bryan Ruiz's penalty hit the bar and then bounced in off Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer's head for an own goal.