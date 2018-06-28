Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Southampton, Cardiff, Hull, Genoa, Dundee Utd, Ross County, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Cardiff City would trigger a release clause in Josh Windass' Rangers contract should they make a £3m bid for the midfielder this week. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants another four new players to add to the seven he has already signed but knows he will also have to move players out of Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard has told Allan McGregor, who has returned to Rangers from Hull City, Wes Foderingham, who was first choice for most of last season, and Jak Alnwick they are in a three-way battle for the goalkeeper's jersey in the coming season. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes that the Scottish champions may be rewarded by taking a risk with Moses Odubajo, the 24-year-old English right-back who has arrived on trial as he prepares to leave Hull City after almost two years out of action with a knee injury. (The Herald)

Brendan Rodgers believes a fully-fit Moses Odubajo is a huge talent, but the Celtic manager says he will not be rushed into a decision on signing the right-back who is on trial as he prepares to leave Hull City after two years without a competitive game because of injury. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says the deal to sign David Milinkovic, who spent last season on loan at Tynecastle, from Genoa will not be revived after it fell through because of the forward's wage demands and that he will try to sign another wide player. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Sky Sports has taken the unusual step of not broadcasting live the Scottish champions' flag day and will cover the Aberdeen versus Rangers Premiership opener instead of Livingston's visit to Celtic Park on Saturday 4 August. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee United are guaranteed a six-figure windfall after midfielder Stuart Armstrong's £7m transfer to Southampton because of the terms of the Scotland midfielder's 2015 switch to Celtic. (Evening Telegraph)

Hibernian central defender Paul Hanlon, who is in his testimonial year at the age of 28, admits he twice came close to leaving Easter Road. (The Scotsman)

Striker Alex Schalk is leaving relegated Ross County after the 25-year-old's contract expired and he is weighing up options in the Scottish Premiership and abroad, with Aberdeen linked with a move for the Dutchman. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Colin Montgomerie, who had more than 50 professional victories, claimed eight European Tour Order of Merit titles and made eight Ryder Cup appearances, is adamant that he is "playing as well if not better than I ever have" heading into the US Senior Open, which starts on Thursday at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. (The Scotsman)