Marko Grujic: Cardiff City keen to re-sign Liverpool midfielder

Marko Grujic celebrates scoring a goal with Kadeem Harris of Cardiff City in their 2-1 win over Barnsley. It was Grujic's only goal for the Bluebirds in 14 loan appearances

Cardiff City have held talks with Liverpool about re-signing midfielder Marko Grujic on loan.

Grujic, 22, joined Cardiff in January and played 14 times as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool are thought to be open to the idea of the Serbia international returning to the Cardiff City Stadium for a second spell.

The move depends on talks with Grujic when he returns from World Cup duty in Russia, with Serbia now eliminated.

Serbia finished third in Group E, their exit confirmed by a 2-0 defeat by Brazil.

Grujic has made eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool since joining from Red Star Belgrade in a £5.1m deal in January 2016 when he became Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Reds boss.

Cardiff this week stepped up their Premier League preparations after agreeing fees for QPR goalkeeper Alex Smithies and Bristol City forward Bobby Reid.

Warnock has already signed Preston full-back Greg Cunningham and Norwich winger Josh Murphy since confirming promotion from the Championship.