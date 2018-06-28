Ballymena United sign defender Scot Whiteside from Derry City

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has added significantly to his squad

Ballymena United have signed defender Scot Whiteside from Derry City.

The 21-year-old centre-half progressed through the youth ranks at Rangers and is a former Northern Ireland under 19 international.

He has signed a two-year-deal and becomes Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey's ninth summer signing.

"Playing under David Jeffrey and the management team was a big appeal to me," said Whiteside.

"We've got to aim for Europe this year and I want to be a big part of that.

"I'm looking forward to getting started in pre-season and taking it from there."

Whiteside joins Ryan Mayse, Philip Lecky and Johnny Addis in moving to the Showgrounds.

Shane McGinty, James Knowles, Reece Glendinning, Jude Winchester and Andrew McGrory have also joined.

Player profile

Jeffrey said Whiteside fits the profile of player that he is looking for in new signings.

"As I've said several times over pre-season with regards to recruiting new players, we've changed the profile of the sort of player we're looking for," said Jeffrey.

"We want younger men who had a point to prove, who want an opportunity and want to join us. In Scot Whiteside we have got all three.

"We know about his time across the water, we know about his time at Derry City and he actually had a number of options in the Irish League.

"What impressed Bryan (McLaughlin) and I was that he was so knowledgeable about the league, and more so about our club and the players we had brought in.

"He clearly felt that he would get his opportunity here and we're delighted to have signed him."