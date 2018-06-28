Forest Green sign Posh's Liam Shephard and ex-Fulham youngster Isaac Pearce

Forest Green Rovers defender Liam Shephard began his career with Swansea

Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Liam Shephard from League One side Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The League Two side have also brought in 19-year-old forward Isaac Pearce following his release by promoted Premier League club Fulham.

Pearce impressed on a month's trial in Nailsworth at the end of last season.

Right-back Shephard, 23, who had a year left on his contract, has signed a two-year deal at the New Lawn.

The Welshman, who was a January target for boss Mark Cooper, began his career at Swansea City, then played in League Two on loan at Yeovil in 2015-16, made 30 appearances in all competitions for Posh last season.

The arrival of Shephard and Pearce takes Rovers' total of summer signings to nine.

Forest Green's summer deals

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.