Tony McMahon: Oxford United sign Bradford City defender

Tony McMahon started his career with Middlesbrough

Oxford United have signed experienced defender Tony McMahon following his release by Bradford City.

The former Middlesbrough, Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United man has signed a two-year deal.

Ex-England Under-19 international full-back McMahon, 32, has made 401 career league and cup appearances.

"He got something like 18 assists last season from full-back but is also sound defensively. He will do a great job for us," said Oxford manager Karl Robinson.

"The model here has been to bring in talented young players and develop them, but to do that you also need good pros around them who know the game and have that hunger to win."

McMahon becomes Oxford's third summer signing, to follow ex-Norwich City youngster Cameron Norman and Sheffield United midfielder Samir Carruthers on loan.

