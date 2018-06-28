Idris Kanu & Theo Vassell: Port Vale sign Peterborough striker and Gateshead defender

From the section

Idris Kanu made his Aldershot debut aged 16

Port Vale have signed Peterborough striker Idris Kanu on a a season-long loan and Gateshead defender Theo Vassell on a one-year deal.

Kanu, 18, made 18 league appearances for the Posh last season after joining from Aldershot in August 2017.

Vassell, 21, made 34 league appearances for Gateshead in 2017-18, scoring two goals.

They could both make the competitive debuts for Vale against Cambridge United on Saturday, 4 August.

