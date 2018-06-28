World Cup 2018: Neymar's sister injures herself while celebrating his goal for Brazil

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: The good, the bad, and the Neymar

Neymar's World Cup has consisted of theatrical dives, arguments with referees and a few tears.

So when the world's most expensive player did manage to find the net in Russia, Brazil went wild - and his sister dislocated her shoulder.

Rafaella Santos was so excited at her brother's stoppage-time goal in the 2-0 group win against Costa Rica that she reportedly collided with a friend and injured herself.

She later posted a picture of herself on social media showing her left arm in a sling.

Neymar's goal from inside the six-yard area made it 2-0 for five-time winners Brazil on 22 June.

At the final whistle the 26-year-old forward, who cost Paris St-Germain £200m when he joined from Barcelona last August, collapsed to his knees and broke down.

He is playing after a lengthy layoff due to surgery on a broken foot.

Rafaella Santos posted a picture on Instagram of her arm in a sling after injuring herself while celebrating her brother's goal at the World Cup

Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 on Wednesday to finish top of Group E and will face Mexico in the last 16 on Monday, 2 July in Samara (15:00 BST).

Neymar's performances in Russia have come under scrutiny with critics claiming he goes down too easily.

One pub in Rio gave out free shots each time Neymar was on the floor against Serbia on Wednesday.