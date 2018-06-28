Wayne Rooney: Everton striker completes move to MLS side DC United

From the section

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Major League Soccer club DC United.

He will officially complete his move when the US mid-season transfer window opens on 10 July.

There is no transfer fee but it is understood DC United have agreed a compensation package with the Toffees.

The 32-year-old's deal is worth £10m, meaning he becomes the highest paid player in DC United's history.

Everton and DC United made the announcement simultaneously on Thursday afternoon.

Rooney will make his debut when the club open their new 20,000-capacity Audi Field Stadium on 14 July.

Manchester United and England's record goalscorer agreed a deal in principle last month but was undecided about leaving Everton halfway through his two-year contract.

He will leave the Premier League as its second highest goalscorer with 208 goals, bettered only by Alan Shearer (260).