Reggie Lambe: Cambridge United sign former Carlisle forward

Reggie Lambe has scored 22 league goals in his senior career

Cambridge United have signed former Carlisle United forward Reggie Lambe on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old Bermuda international, who has also previously played for Ipswich, Bristol Rovers and Mansfield, was released by the Cumbrians in May.

Lambe told Cambridge's website: "It's taken a while but there was never any doubt about my decision to sign."

Head of football Ben Strang added: "We have admired his qualities for a long time. He's a terrific team player."

