Yann Songo'o: Plymouth Argyle defender signs new contract

Yann Songo'o has scored two goals in 92 appearances since joining Plymouth from Blackburn in 2016

Plymouth Argyle defender Yann Songo'o has signed a new contract with the League One club.

The 26-year-old France-born Cameroon youth international featured 39 times in all competitions for the Pilgrims last season.

Songo'o, the son of former Cameroon goalkeeper Jacques Songo'o, has previously played under Plymouth boss Derek Adams at Ross County.

The club have not disclosed the length of his new deal at Home Park.