Brian Galach: Crawley Town sign teenage striker

Crawley Town finished 14th in League Two last season

League Two side Crawley Town have signed teenage striker Brian Galach on a three-year contract, with the option of a further year.

The Poland-born 17-year-old has spent time in Leyton Orient's youth set-up but was on the books at Aldershot Town last season.

"Brian is a player we looked at a lot last season," Reds director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club website.

"He's still young of course, but we think he has a lot of potential."

