Paul Robinson spent one season at Fratton Park in 2014-15

Portsmouth have appointed Jake Wigley as first-team coach, with former skipper Paul Robinson also joining the coaching staff.

Wigley joins the League One side from Nottingham Forest.

Robinson, 36, made 33 league appearances for Pompey in 2014-15 and will combine his role with the club with playing for National League side Havant & Waterlooville.

Portsmouth finished eighth in the third tier last season.