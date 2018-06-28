Jake Caprice: Tranmere Rovers sign Leyton Orient defender on two-year deal

South Londoner Jake Caprice began his career with Crystal Palace

Promoted Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Jake Caprice from National League side Leyton Orient.

The 25-year-old right-back has signed a two-year contract at Prenton Park.

Caprice began his career at Crystal Palace before moves to Blackpool and Lincoln City - as well as loan spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, St Mirren and Tamworth before two seasons at Woking.

"He's a player who has impressed me every time I've seen him play," said Rovers manager Micky Mellon.

"He's quick, strong and likes to get forward. He brings us competition for the right back spot and that's healthy."

Caprice, who moves in the opposite direction to striker James Alabi, who went to Brisbane Road on Tuesday, is League Two Rovers' fifth summer signing.

Mellon's summer moves

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.