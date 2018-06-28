David Brooks: Bournemouth set to sign Sheffield United midfielder

David Brooks
David Brooks made his Sheffield United league debut against Middlesbrough in August 2017

Bournemouth are set to sign Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks.

The 20-year-old Wales international has scored three goals in 30 league appearances for the Championship side.

The Bournemouth Echo reports the Cherries will pay a fee of £10m, potentially rising to £11.5m.

"He's on his way there for a medical and to discuss personal terms and I don't see there being any issues," Blades boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's important that we move forward and invest back into the football team.

"It'll split opinion, which I totally understand but we don't live in an ideal world."

