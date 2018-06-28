World Cup 2018: Your England team to face Belgium in final group game

Marcus Rashford, Danny Rose and Trent Alexander-Arnold were included in your team to face Belgium at the expense of Raheem Streling, Ashley Young and Kieran Trippier

England v Belgium Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad Date: Thursday 28 June (19:00 BST) Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV. Highlights online on full-time.

To change or not to change, that has been one of the big questions before England's final Group G game on Thursday against Belgium with last-16 qualification already assured.

Do you keep a winning team together to maintain momentum? Do you rest players with at least one and potentially four games to come between now and 15 July?

We asked you to pick your XI to face Roberto Martinez's men (19:00 BST) and the answer was yes, you do make changes - three of them from the resounding 6-1 win over Panama.

Marcus Rashford is favoured to partner Harry Kane up front over Raheem Sterling, while in come wing-backs Danny Rose and Trent Alexander-Arnold - possibly to allow Ashley Young and Kieran Trippier a break before next week's last-16 tie against Group H opposition.

England are top of Group G, level on points with Belgium, with Gareth Southgate's side ahead only by virtue of having fewer yellow cards.

Manchester United forward Rashford was included in 80% of your teams, beating leading scorer Kane, defender John Stones and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Sterling was included in only 28% of your selections.

Southgate has confirmed Eric Dier will start against Belgium, although the Tottenham man was only selected in 56% of your teams.

The England boss called the game "an opportunity for players that need a match because they have not played a while".

Former England striker Alan Shearer said on BBC One he would make "two or three changes maybe, not four or five".

Belgium boss Martinez said the England game was an opportunity to "refresh" his starting line-up with his side also safely through.

