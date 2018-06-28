Tyler Forbes: Newport sign Brighton full-back on one-year deal

Tyler Forbes began his career as a youth player at Preston North End

Newport County have signed Brighton full-back Tyler Forbes on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at League Two winners Accrington Stanley, making 10 appearances.

Forbes began his career at Fleetwood Town where he spent two seasons, scoring on his debut.

"I think Newport County fits the criteria of how I want to play so I'm really looking forward to getting started," said Forbes.

"I just think that Mike Flynn is a down-to-earth manager... he sold the club to me."

Exiles boss Flynn said: "Tyler is a very exciting prospect.

"He has already had a six-figure move to a Premier League club and he is someone who has ambitions to get back to that level."

Forbes joins Andrew Crofts at Rodney Parade after the Wales international signed for Newport on Monday.