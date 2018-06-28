Dagenham & Redbridge sign defenders Gavin Hoyte and Alex Davey

From the section

Gavin Hoyte scored one goal in 31 league appearances for Eastleigh last season

National League side Dagenham & Redbridge have re-signed defender Gavin Hoyte and brought in centre-back Alex Davey from Boreham Wood.

Hoyte, 28, made 68 league appearances for the Daggers between 2012 and 2014 and joins from Eastleigh.

Former Chelsea trainee Davey, 23, featured 13 times for the Wood last season after moving to Meadow Park from Cheltenham in January.

Both players have agreed one-year contracts with the east London club.

