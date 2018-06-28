Ian Cathro: Ex-Hearts boss teams up with Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Ian Cathro (right) worked alongside Nuno Espirito Santo for three years - including a spell as assistant manager at Valencia

Wolves have appointed former Hearts manager Ian Cathro as first-team coach, rekindling a partnership with manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 31-year-old joins the Premier League newcomers after working with the Portuguese between 2012 and 2015.

Cathro, who spent eight months at Tynecastle, said he was "very excited" about the role.

The Scot was Nuno's assistant at Rio Ave in 2012 and then at Valencia before leaving for family reasons.

"I am very excited about joining Wolves and looking forward to working with a coach and staff I know, trust and believe in," Cathro said in a club statement on Thursday.

"All of us share the same footballing philosophy and that is such an important factor for a successful coaching team. Wolves are a fantastic club with a rich history and lots of potential and I can't wait to get started."

Cathro, who met Nuno on a Scottish Football Association coaching course in 2009, was introduced to the Wolves squad on Wednesday.

The Molineux club won the Championship last season by nine points, sealing automatic promotion with four matches to spare.