Charlee Adams, Andre Boucaud and Dan Sparkes: Barnet sign Dagenham and Redbridge trio

Charlee Adams (left), Andre Boucaud (centre) and Dan Sparkes played a combined 197 games for Dagenham and Redbridge

Barnet have signed Charlee Adams, Andre Boucaud and Dan Sparkes from National League rivals Dagenham and Redbridge.

The Bees have paid undisclosed fees for all three midfielders, who have all signed two-year deals at The Hive.

Boucaud, 33, played more than 150 times for The Daggers in four years and had also been captain, while winger Sparkes, 26, joined Dagenham last summer after a season at Torquay.

Adams, 23, also joined last summer and played 23 games in 2017-18.

Having begun his career at Birmingham City Adams had two loan spells at Lincoln City and one at Kilmarnock before joining Dagenham.

