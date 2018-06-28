Jay Spearing: Midfielder agrees new two-year deal at Blackpool

Jay Spearing played in the Champions League and Europa League during his time at Liverpool

Jay Spearing has agreed a new two-year contract at League One side Blackpool.

The former Liverpool midfielder joined the Seasiders in October after his release by Bolton last summer.

The 29-year-old played 35 times in 2017-18 to help Blackpool to a 12th-placed finish in League One, a season after they were promoted.

"He had a terrific influence on the team last season and his ability and character will again be vital," boss Gary Bowyer told the Blackpool website.

