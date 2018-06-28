Wales defender Hayley Ladd says Prime Minister Theresa May's promise to fly the England flag above Number 10 during the 2019 Women's World Cup made her "giggle".

Ladd and her team-mates are a point above second-placed England in Pool 1 and would claim the automatic spot in France if they win when the British rivals meet in Wales on 31 August.

The second-placed team - which could be Wales or England - could also qualify for the finals in France via a play-off.

After facing Wales, England will play their game in hand when they travel to face Kazakhstan on 4 September.

