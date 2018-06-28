Women's Premiership: Linfield maintain lead

Linfield Ladies remain two points clear of Crusaders at the top of the women's Premiership table after a 3-0 win over Glentoran.

Rebecca McKenna, Alison Smyth and Louise McDaniel all scored for the Blues, who have won six of their seven league games this season.

Morganne Beggs scored a hat-trick for Crusaders in their 5-1 win against Portadown and Derry City got their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Sion Swifts.