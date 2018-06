World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Belgium

England made eight changes from the 6-1 win over Panama

A much-changed England finished second in Group H after a 1-0 defeat by Belgium.

With qualification to the last 16 already assured, England manager Gareth Southgate made eight changes following the 6-1 win over Panama.

Who stood out? Who has caught the eye ahead of the last-16 meeting with Colombia?

This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater.

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 5

Not a great night for Everton's goalkeeper as he faced his first serious test of the World Cup. Looked rusty, lucky to escape a first half fumble but made a couple of good blocks.

Your rating: 5.18

Trent Alexander-Arnold (right wing-back) 7

Excellent temperament and acquitted himself well. Let down by his poor set-piece delivery but one of England's better performers.

Your rating: 5.51

Gary Cahill (centre-back) 6

Superb goal-line clearance and someone who may re-appear at this World Cup.

Your rating: 5.15

John Stones (centre-back) 6

Made several vital first-half interventions before going off injured at half-time.

Your rating: 5.40

Phil Jones (centre-back) 5

Tough night in the aerial battles with Marouane Fellaini. Will not threaten the starters.

Your rating: 4.34

Danny Rose (left wing-back) 7

Caught out by Adnan Januzaj for the goal but did lots of good things elsewhere.

Your rating: 5.38

Eric Dier (defensive midfield) 4

Did nothing to press his claims for a place alongside Jordan Henderson. Off the pace and poor in possession. Game passed him by.

Your rating: 3.87

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (attacking midfield) 5

Has been impressive when given chances for England but not tonight. Quiet.

Your rating: 5.49

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made his second appearance of the World Cup against Belgium

Fabian Delph (attacking midfield) 6

Busy and kept going as he tried to make an impression in a poor England display. Arguably England's best midfielder.

Your rating: 4.65

Marcus Rashford (forward) 5

Showed lots of pace and endeavour but should have equalised in the second half.

Your rating: 4.93

Jamie Vardy (forward) 5

Busy but barely a threat.

Your rating: 4.82

Substitutes

Harry Maguire (for John Stones 45 mins): Solid enough second half - 6.

Danny Welbeck (for Trent Alexander-Arnold 79 mins): No real chance to make an impact - 5.

