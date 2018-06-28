World Cup 2018: James Rodriguez injury of 'extreme concern' to Colombia coach
Colombia coach Jose Pekerman says he is "extremely concerned" about an injury to James Rodriguez, who came off in the 1-0 World Cup win over Senegal.
The South Americans play England in the last 16 on Tuesday and 2014 Golden Boot winner Rodriguez is already a doubt.
Rodriguez did not start Colombia's opening Group H game against Japan. because of a calf niggle.
"It is not comfortable for us," Pekerman said. "Right now, I do not know where he stands."
The Real Madrid forward, 26, was integral to Colombia in their 3-0 win over Poland, but played only 30 minutes against Senegal before he was substituted.
Pekerman added: "He trained normally until today and he stayed on after practising his free-kicks and penalties.
"He was fully fit in training and in the last session, no hint of injury."