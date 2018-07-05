World Cup 2018: Brazil v Belgium

Nacer Chadli (left) scored a dramatic winner against Japan as Belgium came from two goals down to win 3-2

TEAM NEWS

Brazil midfielder Casemiro is suspended and will be replaced by Fernandinho, head coach Tite has confirmed.

Left-back Marcelo, who was not fully fit for their last game, has recovered from a back problem and will reclaim a starting spot from Filipe Luis.

Winger Douglas Costa is also available, having overcome a muscle injury.

Belgium are hopeful that winger Adnan Januzaj will be fit, having been unavailable for their last match because of an unspecified injury.

Head coach Roberto Martinez has reported no other fitness concerns.

OVERVIEW

Belgium's dramatic fightback against Japan saw them become the first side to win a World Cup game from 2-0 down for 48 years, but another slow start on Friday against Brazil is likely to prove fatal.

The Brazilians may be best known, historically, for their 'jogo bonito' (beautiful game), but the current side are miserly in defence. They have conceded just once so far in Russia and have kept clean sheets in 19 of their 25 matches under head coach Tite.

Belgium do, however, have the individual quality to give the five-time champions their biggest test yet. Both these sides had three players each on the 2017 Ballon d'Or shortlist; Neymar, Marcelo and Philippe Coutinho for Brazil, with Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens representing Belgium.

Similarly, The Guardian's list of the world's 100 best footballers, released in December, included 10 Brazilians and seven Belgians.

So while the South Americans will begin as favourites, there is no reason for the Red Devils to have an inferiority complex.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Brazil head coach Tite: "It will be a great match. Both teams excel with a beautiful football. Belgium have great players and a great coach as well. I've always put them in the group of favourites (for the title)."

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez: "We will need power. We have to defend as well as we can and then cause them pain when we have the ball."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Belgium have a similar attacking outlook, but have been a lot more open.

I don't think that will be a good idea against Brazil, but I am not sure what else Belgium manager Roberto Martinez will do.

The way the Red Devils came from 2-0 down to beat Japan 3-2 in the last 16 was obviously a good thing, but I think the fact they went behind in the first place shows why they are not going to win the tournament.

Prediction: 2-1

Belgium's only defeat under coach Roberto Martinez came in his first game in charge in September 2016

'Brazil have a one in three chance of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy'

Simon Gleave, head of analysis, Gracenote Sports:

"With just one defeat in the last two years, Brazil have been big favourites to win this year's World Cup since before the draw was made. The Brazilians have 20 wins and four draws in their last 25 internationals. Switzerland, in the opening group match, are the only team to score against Brazil in the latter's last nine matches. Brazil now have a one in three chance of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy on July 15."

"Belgium are up to fourth favourites with an 11% chance of winning this year's World Cup. They will have to beat two higher ranked teams on Gracenote Sports' World Football Ranking just to make it to the final though. Playing World Cup favourites Brazil is the toughest assignment for any remaining team and victory for the Red Devils will be Belgium's finest World Cup achievement."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the fifth game between these sides. The first encounter was a friendly in Brussels in 1963 which Belgium won 5-1 but Brazil have won the subsequent three meetings.

Their only previous World Cup encounter was in the round of 16 in 2002. Brazil won 2-0 through second-half goals from Rivaldo and Ronaldo and went on to win the tournament.

Brazil

Brazil have reached the quarter-finals for the seventh consecutive World Cup. They have only lost twice at this stage during this sequence - against France in 2006 and the Netherlands in 2010.

The Selecao's last six World Cup defeats have all come against sides from Europe.

Their last win against European opposition in the knockout stage was the 2002 final versus Germany.

They are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all comps (W11, D4), conceding just three goals.

The Brazilians have won 20 of 25 games (D4, L1) under head coach Tite, keeping 19 clean sheets.

They have recorded shut-outs in eight of their last nine games (W7, D2).

Neymar has been involved in 20 goals in his last 19 matches for Brazil, scoring 11 and assisting nine.

