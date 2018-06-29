Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Everton, Spurs, Southampton, Roma, Hibs, Hearts, Motherwell, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Everton are weighing up a move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as a long-term successor to 33-year-old Leighton Baines, but Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keen on the 21-year-old as a replacement for England's Danny Rose. (Daily Mirror)

Rangers are poised to tie up a double loan move for Mali international midfielder Lassana Coulibaly from French top-flight club Angers and Roma striker Umar Sadiq. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Umar Sadiq on a season-long loan from Roma and are also close to landing Lassana Coulibaly on a similar deal from Angers. (Scottish Daily Express, print edition)

Umar Sadiq, the Nigerian striker who was farmed out to Breda last season, has agreed a loan move to Rangers from Roma and it should be completed next week. (Daily Record)

Rangers are considering a loan deal for Mali midfielder Lassana Coulibaly, the 22-year-old playmaker who plays for Angers in the French Ligue 1. (Scottish Sun)

A return to Rangers for Southampton captain Steven Davis has been dismissed by an Ibrox insider despite a report suggesting that the Northern Ireland midfielder would be keen on the move. (Scottish Sun)

Wigan Athletic and Millwall have joined the race to sign Scotland midfielder Chris Cadden, with the English Championship clubs poised to rest Motherwell's resolve with £500,000 offers - half what the Fir Park outfit value the 21-year-old who has a year left of his contract. (Daily Record)

Hibernian could find themselves priced out of a move for Jamie Maclaren, with Darmstadt poised to demand a significant six-figure fee for the striker who was in Australia's World Cup finals squad after his loan spell at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun)

Livingston have imposed a deadline of today (Friday) for former Rangers striker Kenny Miller to decide whether to take up the offer of being their player-manager. (The Scotsman)

Australia midfielder Tom Rogic, Sweden defender Mikael Lustig, Belgian centre-half Dedryck Boyata and Costa Rica defender Cristian Gamboa will not feature in Celtic's opening Champions League qualifier against Alashkert as they will be given time off following their participation at the World Cup finals. (Scottish Sun)

Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum has a chance of being ready for the start of Hearts' Scottish Premiership campaign after making swift progress in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles' tendon. (Edinburgh Evening News)