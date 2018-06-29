Irish Premiership: Champions Crusaders begin title defence against Ards
- From the section Irish Premiership
Crusaders will kick off their defence of the Irish Premiership crown at home against Ards on Saturday 4 August.
The fixtures for the 2018-2019 season have paired Glenavon against Linfield at Mourneview Park on the opening day with Glentoran at home to Cliftonville.
League runners-up Coleraine start at home to Warrenpoint Town while newly promoted sides Institute and Newry City play each other at the Brandywell.
Institute will ground-share with Derry City for the season.
|Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 4 August
|Coleraine
|v
|Warrenpoint Town
|Crusaders
|v
|Ards
|Dungannon Swifts
|v
|Ballymena United
|Glenavon
|v
|Linfield
|Glentoran
|v
|Cliftonville
|Institute
|v
|Newry City