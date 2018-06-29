Irish Premiership: Champions Crusaders begin title defence against Ards

Media playback is not supported on this device

Crusaders are crowned Irish Premiership champions

Crusaders will kick off their defence of the Irish Premiership crown at home against Ards on Saturday 4 August.

The fixtures for the 2018-2019 season have paired Glenavon against Linfield at Mourneview Park on the opening day with Glentoran at home to Cliftonville.

League runners-up Coleraine start at home to Warrenpoint Town while newly promoted sides Institute and Newry City play each other at the Brandywell.

Institute will ground-share with Derry City for the season.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 4 August
ColerainevWarrenpoint Town
CrusadersvArds
Dungannon SwiftsvBallymena United
GlenavonvLinfield
GlentoranvCliftonville
InstitutevNewry City

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story