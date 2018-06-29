Shay Given: Frank Lampard gives former keeper Derby County coaching role

Shay Given's lengthy career included 354 league starts for Newcastle United

New Derby County boss Frank Lampard has appointed former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given as the Rams' new head goalkeeping coach.

He has also brought in Chelsea backroom team member Chris Jones as first-team coach and Manchester City's Stephen Rands as head of performance analysis.

Given's coaching role will be his first since his playing career ended in 2017.

The former Newcastle, City and Aston Villa stopper was released by Stoke at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"He's had many, many, years as a top goalkeeper. Performance-wise, he was incredible, and he has now achieved his goalkeeper coaching license," Lampard told Derby's website.

"I'm very pleased to have Shay as part of the team and not just for what he will bring as a goalkeeper coach, but what he will also bring to the dressing room in a much broader scheme."

Jones joined Chelsea's staff in 2006 after three years with Fulham's academy, while Rands moved to Manchester City from Scunthorpe in 2011 as performance analyst, initially working under then boss Roberto Mancini.