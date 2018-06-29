Timothee Dieng: Midfielder joins Southend United from Bradford City

From the section

Southend United have signed French midfielder Timothee Dieng from League One rivals Bradford City.

Dieng turned down a new deal at Bradford to sign a two-year contract, with an option for an extra year, at Roots Hall.

The 26-year-old has made more than 100 League One appearances for the Bantams and, previously, Oldham Athletic.

"I've spent four seasons in this division, so I know how hard it can be," Dieng told Southend's website.

