BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 July

Bromley have signed Lebanon forward Omar Bugiel on a two year contract. The 24-year-old, formerly of Forest Green Rovers, began his career in Germany.

The National League club have also given a new contract to 35-year-old former Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Roger Johnson, who was part of the Blues' 2011 League Cup-winning side.

Solihull Moors have signed striker Danny Wright, following his release by League Two Cheltenham Town. Wright, 33, has previously represented seven different clubs in the National League.