Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock seeking 'missing piece' striker

Kenneth Zohore scored nine goals for Cardiff last season, with fellow forward Danny Ward adding another four

Cardiff City are targeting two further signings including a striker before the start of the Premier League season.

Manager Neil Warnock says he has identified potential forwards with a view to a loan deal.

The Bluebirds boss has also confirmed he is in talks to sign Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on loan.

"We'd like a couple of loan players in. We've spoken to Marko and then I'd want to get a striker as well - that's the missing piece," Warnock said.

Warnock has signed four players since Cardiff booked their return to the top flight in May.

Deals for Preston left-back Greg Cunningham and Norwich winger Josh Murphy were followed by this week's capture of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Alex Smithies and Bristol City forward Bobby Reid.

Warnock already has three frontline strikers in his squad - Kenneth Zohore, Danny Ward and January signing Gary Madine - but says he wants one further option ahead of the new campaign.

"I just feel you need four at the top level so we'll be looking at one, but we won't rush into that," the veteran manager told BBC Sport Wales.

"We'll have a look but we've got until August 9 to do that and we'll try and bring somebody in, hopefully on loan.

"We've already looked, we think there will be four, maybe five, players that we would take and we only have to come out with one of them.

"I think we have a great chance because I can't see (all) five of them being bought for the kind of money we're talking about. We have to be patient and see what comes about."

Cardiff have also agreed a new deal with winger Junior Hoilett and are still in discussions with out-of-contract Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson, though Warnock is keen to re-sign Grujic regardless.

The Serbia international, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan with the Bluebirds and played 14 times as they won promotion from the Championship.

Warnock says he has spoken to Liverpool about a season-long loan, adding: "I think it could suit everybody.

"I was delighted with him last year and hopefully things can work out. We can give him what nobody else can give him and that's Premier League games.

"They can see how he's improved with the games he had. He knows the way we play and I can only see him playing more games for us next year."