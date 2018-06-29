World Cup 2018: England midfielder Fabian Delph returns home for birth of child

Delph has won 13 caps for England

England midfielder Fabian Delph is temporarily returning home from the World Cup in Russia as his wife is due to give birth to their third child.

Delph, 28, did not feature in the opening win over Tunisia but came on as a substitute against Panama and played the full game against Belgium.

The Manchester City player knew he was facing a dilemma before the tournament.

"She's tough, she's a Yorkshire lass so she'll deal with it," Delph said in May.

He added: "[England manager] Gareth Southgate has been fantastic. There's nothing more important than family to me - family always comes first and always will."

England face Colombia in the last 16 of the tournament at 19:00 BST on Tuesday, live on BBC Radio 5 live.