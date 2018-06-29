Calum Chambers: Arsenal defender set for new four-year contract
Arsenal defender Calum Chambers is set to sign a new four-year deal with the club - and boss Unai Emery wants him to compete for a starting position at centre-back.
Chambers, 23, only signed a two-year contract extension last year, but Emery - who succeeded Arsene Wenger this summer - sees huge potential in him.
The former Southampton player has made 48 appearances for the Gunners since joining in 2014.
He has also won three caps for England.