Tottenham reveal latest images of new stadium
-
- From the section Premier League
Tottenham have revealed the latest images of their new stadium, which is nearing completion.
Spurs will play their first Premier League game at the 61,000-seat stadium in north London on 15-16 September against Liverpool.
A number of test events are scheduled to take place at the stadium in August.
The ground, which will also host NFL games in October, will feature a 285ft (86m) long bar and a glass-walled players' tunnel.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "We are excited about the season ahead and making the new stadium our new home.
"I have stood inside the bowl and I know the atmosphere will be unbelievable - it will be well worth the wait."
Spurs confirmed the stadium, which is estimated to have cost £750m and created 3,500 jobs, will not be open in time for the start of the 2018-19 season.
They will play promoted Fulham at Wembley in their first home game of the season on the weekend of 18-19 August.