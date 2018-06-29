Michael Clark & Lyle Della-Verde: Braintree Town sign duo

From the section

Lyle Della-Verde began his career at Fulham

Braintree have strengthened their squad by signing Leyton Orient defender Michael Clark and Dartford winger Lyle Della-Verde.

Clark, 21, played 11 games for Orient while 23-year-old Della-Verde has EFL experience with Fleetwood and Crawley.

Braintree signed utility man Olu Durojaiye from Welling on Wednesday.

The club have also agreed terms with three members of last season's promotion-winning squad - Billy Crook, Luke Allen and Mahrez Bettache.

