Andy Dales: Scunthorpe United sign Mickleover Sports forward

Andy Dales is Scunthorpe United's second summer signing

Scunthorpe have signed Mickleover Sports forward Andy Dales for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old former Derby Country trainee scored 23 goals for the seventh-tier side last season.

He told the club website: "I want to be at a team who are up there and hopefully I can show the manager what I've been doing in the past few seasons in non-league.

"I just want to get into the squad to start with and it goes from there."

