World Cup 2018: More than 40m watch group stage matches online with BBC

In 25 games during the group stages on the BBC, 72 goals have been scored

More people than ever have watched the World Cup online on the BBC, with more than 40m requests for live and on-demand action from Russia 2018.

England's opening group game against Tunisia was the most popular match online with 3.22m people tuning in via the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

The same fixture was watched by 18.3m on television, making it the BBC's most watched TV event of 2018.

The BBC's group stage coverage has reached 38.5m people in total.

The equivalent figure at the same stage of Brazil 2014 was 36.23m.

"We're delighted we've been able to bring some of the most exciting games of the World Cup so far to BBC audiences and that so many have tuned in!" said Steve Rudge, BBC lead executive for football.

"We now look forward to bringing viewers some of the biggest games of the next round, including heavyweight clashes between France and Argentina and when the hosts Russia take on Spain in Moscow."

Most-requested matches online from Russia 2018 on BBC Sport

1. Tunisia v England (3.22m)

2. England v Panama (3.13m)

3. Portugal v Spain (2.03m)

4. Egypt v Uruguay (2.03m)

5. South Korea v Germany (1.98m)