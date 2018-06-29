Kyle Vassell and Clark Robertson: Rotherham United sign Blackpool duo

From the section

Kyle Vassell scored 22 goals in 63 league appearances for Blackpool

Rotherham United have signed Blackpool striker Kyle Vassell and defender Clark Robertson on three-year deals.

Vassell, 25, scored 11 goals in 29 league appearances for the Tangerines last season.

Former Scotland Under-21 international Robertson, 24, started his career at Aberdeen before spending the last three seasons at Bloomfield Road.

Rotherham start their Championship season with a trip to Brentford on Saturday, 4 August.

