Ollie Harfield: Bournemouth defender joins Dagenham & Redbridge

Ollie Harfield did not make a competitive appearance during his two years at Bournemouth

Dagenham & Redbridge have recruited their third defender in two days by signing Bournemouth's Ollie Harfield.

Harfield, who has agreed a one-year deal, came through Southampton's youth system before joining the Cherries.

The 20-year-old impressed Daggers' new assistant manager Terry Harris during a loan spell at Boreham Wood last season.

Harris told the club's official website: "Ollie is technically very gifted, an excellent crosser of the ball. I've got high hopes for him."

Harfield follows Gavin Hoyte and Alex Davey, who joined the National League Daggers on Thursday.

